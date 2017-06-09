Parsell joins Mississippi Sports Medicine as research director

Dr. Douglas E. Parsell recently joined Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Jackson as its first-ever research director.

The 17 physicians and seven fellows at Mississippi Sports Medicine currently research with frequency and pave the way for surgical innovations. The addition of a research director is a strategic move to optimally leverage the combined experience and expertise of MSM’s physicians to advance patient care through research and innovation.

Parsell is formerly of the Governor’s Office executive staff for the Mississippi Division of Medicaid and University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Intellectual Property Development for Strategic Research Alliances. He holds a doctoral degree in materials science and engineering, specializing in bioceramics, from the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Additionally, Parsell holds seven US patents, 24 published works and 13 funded research projects. He is the owner, founder or co-founder of four biomedical companies operating in the fields of biomedical product development, distribution and consulting services.