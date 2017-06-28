Pickering Announces New Employees

Pickering Firm, Inc. recently made two new hires in the Flowood office.

Olivia “Libby” Wiseman and Bailey Rainey have recently joined the Water Resources team of Pickering Firm in Flowood.

Wiseman has a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Memphis and Bailey has a degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Mississippi State University.

Pickering is a full discipline firm specializing in Facility Design, Civil Engineering, Surveying, Transportation, and Natural / Water Resources. The firm is headquartered in Memphis, TN with offices in Hernando, Flowood, Jackson, Pearl, and Biloxi, Mississippi, and Jonesboro, Arkansas.