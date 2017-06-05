Polen joins Dale Partners Biloxi Office

Neil Polen, AIA, has moved from the Jackson office to the Biloxi office of Dale Partners Architects.

Polen joined Dale Partners in 2014. His portfolio includes Cspire Data Center in Starkville, Wind Creek Montgomery Hotel and BB King’s Blues Club in Montgomery, Ala., CAET Wine Bar in Jackson, Belhaven University Housing in Jackson and signage for the Jackson-Medgar Evers Airport. One the coast he worked with the new Starbucks in Harrah’s Gulf Coast, and he is working on a medical office building at Tradition and a historical renovation on the Coast.

Polen received his architectural license in 2016. He received his bachelor degree in architecture from Mississippi State University in 2010 and completed the Business Advantage Program at Millsaps College in 2012.