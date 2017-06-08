Primos to open third restaurant, this one in Madison

By JACK WEATHERLY

Alfonse K. “Pop” Primos immigrated from Greece and opened a restaurant at 236 Capitol St. in 1930.

The restaurant operated there till 2002.

Primos Northgate opened in 1964 and stayed open for the next 37 years, said Don Primos, owner and a grandson of the founder.

During the years, several family restaurants have operated simultaneously.

Subsequently, two Primos operations were started in Ridgeland in 2002 and Flowood in 2006.

Now a third will be opened in Madison.

Located at the intersection of Highway 463 and Highland Colony Parkway, it is scheduled to open in January, Don Primos said.

Despite the Greek heritage, the Primos restaurants have concentrated on American food, and the newest one will be no different, Primos said.

The restaurant will offer blue plate lunches six days a week, in addition to breakfast and supper.

And the footprint, about 6,600 square feet, will be no different, he said.

The exterior, however, will differ, he said. Instead of the art deco style of the other two, the facade of the third will be softened a bit to fit into the stringent pallette dictated by the city.

Nevertheless, it will have a nod to deco with a small porthole window.

The new Primos will be in the same quadrant with a Georgia Blue, which will be built there, and a Marriott Courtyard hotel is under construction by the Kerioth Corp., which has developed The Township at Colony Park in Ridgeland. Efforts to reach Jason Ishee, owner of the Georgia Blue chain, have been unsuccessful.

It will employ about 50, Primos said.