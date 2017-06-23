PROFILE: John C. Stennis Space Center

John C. Stennis Space Center, north of Interstate 10 in South Mississippi, is a 14,000-acre secure complex surrounded by a unique 125,000-acre heavily wooded buffer zone.

It’s where some of the most powerful rocket engines in the world have been tested, including 27 first- and second-stage boosters for the Saturn V. In 2008 the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics named SSC a historic aerospace site.

Today SSC, which has more than $2 billion in assets, provides test services for NASA, the Department of Defense and the commercial sector. It’s home to NASA’s Rocket Propulsion Test Program, which manages all the agency’s propulsion test facilities.

