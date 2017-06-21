PSC to Mississippi Power: enough is enough on Kemper

By Jack Weatherly

Years of construction delays and huge cost overruns at Mississippi Power Co.’s Kemper County clean-coal gasification plant have reached the breaking point.

The state Public Service Commission voted to issue an order on July 6 giving the utility 45 days to comply with the order that would allow the use of natural gas to operate plant.

That would mean that the $7.5 billion facility that has been under construction for seven years would function as plant that otherwise would have cost a fraction of the plant, which is designed to produce synthetic gas from lignite in a nearby deposit.

Tom Channing, chief executive and chairman of parent Southern Co., referred last August to the plant as a “dual fuel” operation, though he was adamant that the company would stick with gasification.

The project is more than three years behind schedule and its current cost of construction is three times the original estimate.

“We are telling the parties to get a plan and get a settlement in 45 days that does not increase rates one penny,” PSC Chairman Brandon Presley said, according to The Wall Street Journal.