Raby named managing counsel at Entergy Mississippi, Inc.

Tianna H. Raby, who joined Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as senior counsel in the legal department in 2014, has been named managing counsel.

Prior to joining Entergy, Raby was a partner in the Jackson office of a civil litigation defense firm where she defended clients in a wide spectrum of claims including product liability, personal injury, professional liability, toxic tort and various commercial disputes. She also served on the firm’s recruiting committee and was a founding co-chair of the firm’s diversity committee.

Raby obtained her Juris Doctorate from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., and graduated magna cum laude from Howard University in Washington, D.C. with a degree in Human Communications Studies. Raby was recognized in Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 40 Under 40 in 2014.

Tianna volunteers with the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyer Program and the Magnolia Bar Foundation’s annual law camp. She also is active in the community as a member of the Junior League of Jackson.

A native of Meridian, she and her husband Malcolm live in Madison with their daughter, Ava.