Renasant promotes Jenkins to vice president

Ryan Jenkins has been promoted to vice president for internal audit at Renasant Bank.

Jenkins joined Renasant in 2012 and has served in various positions. Jenkins previously was income tax accountant for Fortune 500 Auto Parts retailer, Auto Zone Inc. In his new role, Ryan will be responsible for managing internal audit staff to independently evaluate the adequacy, effectiveness and efficiency of the system of control in Renasant Bank and the quality of on-going operations.

Jenkins attended the University of Mississippi, graduating with a bachelor’s and masters degrees in accounting. He has also attended the Cannon Financial Institute Trust Audit School and received several certifications, including certified public accountant, certified internal auditor, and certified information systems auditor.

Ryan contributes to his community through several organizations, including the American Cancer Society and United Way.