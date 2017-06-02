‘We Ring True’ branding initiative wins Best of Show award from PRAM

Mississippi State University’s Office of Public Affairs’s “We Ring True” branding initiative won seven awards, including Best of Show, during the recent Public Relations Association of Mississippi’s PRism Awards competition.

Since its launch in 2015, MSU has seen enrollment steadily increase along with academic accolades, research and development partnerships, university fundraising, student diversity, workplace satisfaction, brand recognition, social media engagement and peer recognition.

MSU’s Office of Public Affairs received PRAM’s Best of Show award for external communications by having the highest-scored entry in the 2017 competition. In addition, OPA won two PRism Awards for reputation and brand management and for community/corporate relations; an Award of Excellence for integrated social media programs; and two Certificates of Merit for an MSU Alumnus magazine feature by Sasha Steinberg and for one-time celebration #StateProud Week.

OPA staff members making contributions to these award-winning projects include Salter; Harriet Laird, associate director; Herrington; Jim Laird, research and executive support editor; Heather M. Rowe, digital design editor; Susan Lassetter, publications editor; Erin Brown, marketing and communications coordinator; Camille Carskadon, social media coordinator; writers Allison Matthews, James Carskadon, Sammy McDavid and Steinberg; photographers Megan Bean, Russ Houston and Beth Wynn; graphic designers Eric Abbott, Hayley Gilmore and Tim Myers; Nick Wilson, information technology coordinator; and office manager Courtney Honnoll.

Other contributors included Anthony Craven, manager of MSU’s noncommercial, community radio station WMSV 91.1 FM, and David Garraway, University Television Center director.