Roadway Engineer Randy Roberts joins Neel-Schaffer in South Carolina

Randy Roberts, PE, has joined Neel-Schaffer, Inc., and will lead the engineering firm’s South Carolina roadway design efforts, working out of the Columbia, S.C., office.

Roberts has 15 years of experience providing design and project management services for state departments of transportation, and municipal, residential, commercial, and institutional clients throughout the Southeast.

Roberts is a Registered Professional Engineer in South Carolina and North Carolina, and he holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of South Carolina.