Mississippi's Must Reads
Robert S. MacKenzie achieves Circle of Success recognition

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Banking & Finance, Newsmakers June 5, 2017

Robert S. MacKenzie

Robert S. MacKenzie, a CFP, CRPC, Private Wealth Advisor/Certified Financial Planner professional with MacKenzie & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. in Kosciusko has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and was honored for this achievement at the 2017 Achiever’s Conference in Nashville, Tenn.

To earn this achievement, MacKenzie established himself as one of the company’s top advisors.

MacKenzie & Associates has served the Kosciusko area since 1993.

