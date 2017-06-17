Jones County official gets national certificate

Larkin Simpson of the Economic Development Authority of Jones County and Jones County Chamber of Commerce recently received certification as an Economic Development Finance Professional from the National Development Council.

The certification is a professional credential given to individuals who successfully complete NDC’s intensive economic development finance training series. The training provides individuals working in the field of economic development with instruction in business credit analysis, real estate financing, loan packaging, deal structuring and negotiation as well as the creation and implementation of development programs.

Each of the four EDFP Certification Program courses are an intensive five-day structure with real-world case studies, financial reviews, and problems solving scenarios. Each course concludes with a comprehensive exam. Upon successful completion of all four courses, the candidate is awarded EDFP Certification. Of the more than 70,000 trained professionals by NDC, there are approximately 3,500 EDFPs with less than 20 in Mississippi.