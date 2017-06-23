Slowboat Brewing Co. owner says the future is ‘bubbly’

By BECKY GILLETTE

Kenny and Carrie Mann are making things happen in downtown Laurel. The young couple left their 9-5 jobs to follow their dreams of owning a brewery.

“And they are doing an incredible job,” said Jim Rasberry, chairman of the Economic Development Authority (EDA) of Jones County.

Slowboat Brewing Company distributed its first batches of beer on Dec. 27, 2015, and held the first tour of its facility Jan. 2, 2016.

Kenny Mann said the simplest answer to why they opened the brewery is passion.

