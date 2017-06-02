Study: Bumpy roads cost Mississippi drivers billions

A recent study has found Mississippi’s roads cost drivers $2.9 billion total as nearly two-thirds of the state’s major urban roads are in poor or mediocre condition.

The Clarion-Ledger reports findings by the Washington, D.C.-based transportation research group TRIP say the average Mississippi driver pays $705 in additional operating costs compared to the $553 national average. The June report shows the costs to not only drivers but also economic growth in the state.

TRIP associate director Carolyn Bonifas Kelly announced the report’s release Thursday morning at the state capitol.

Russ Latino, director of Americans for Prosperity in Mississippi, says the report is a misleading picture of the impact the state’s roads have on citizens.

The study says Mississippi has the nation’s third-highest traffic fatality rate.