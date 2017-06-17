The Sunray Companies named Massage Envy franchisee of the year

The Sunray Companies, LLC of Madison was recently named Massage Envy Franchisee of the Year for 2016. The award was presented for exemplary performance and excellence in operations in the Massage Envy franchise system. This is the second Franchisee of the Year award presented to the company by Massage Envy since 2014. Massage Envy has over 1,150 franchised locations. The Sunray Companies, LLC was co-founded by Ray and Monica Harrigill in 1996, and it owns and operates 14 Massage Envy locations in Mississippi and Louisiana, in addition to Hampton Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express & Suites-branded hotels, Bumpers Drive-In restaurants and Palm Beach Tan salons. Pictured are, from left: Chris Taylor, District Manager; Monica Harrigill, Co-Founder; Ray Harrigill, Co-Founder; Catherine Sullivan, Senior District Manager; Victoria Chaisson, Esthetician of the Year – Louisiana Region; Rich Navari, VP of Operations; Amber Sukhbaatar, VP of Culture & Marketing; and James Haynes, District Manager.