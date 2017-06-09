Transportation Engineer Tommy Foster joins Neel-Schaffer in Texas

Tommy Foster, PE, has joined Neel-Schaffer, Inc., as a Transportation Engineer, and will work out of the firm’s Arlington, Texas, office.

Foster has more than a dozen years of experience in transportation engineering and project management, including two years with the Texas Department of Transportation. He has been involved in all aspects of roadway design and construction management, including interstates, highways, bridges, interchanges, traffic control, and multi-use trails and paths.

Foster is a Registered Professional Engineer in the state of Texas, and he holds a Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology from Midwestern State University.