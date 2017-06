Trustmark promotes 2 at Jackson Headquarters

Trustmark recently announced 2 promotions at its corporate headquarters in Jackson.

Clinton Brooks Aycock, Commercial Relationship Manager in the Commercial Real Estate department., is now Vice President. Aycock has 15 years of banking experience and is a Certified Treasury Professional. He earned a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Delta State University. Aycock completed the Mississippi School of Banking and is currently enrolled in the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

Database Administrator Torrey Gibson is now Information Technology Officer. Gibson has 15 years of experience in database administration. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from Mississippi State University.