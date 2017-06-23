Two more tenants added to the roster at District at Eastover

By JACK WEATHERLY

The District at Eastover has announced two more additions to its mixed-use roster in Jackson as it moves toward filling what will be 125,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space in the 585,000-square-foot mixed use development between Meadowbrook Road and Eastover Drive along Interstate 55.

Fine and Dandy, an upscale hamburger and snacks concept, and Beckham Custom Jewelry Co., an established custom, fine jewelry business are the latest named as developers Ted Duckworth and Breck Hines work toward completing the project.

Fine and Dandy will open this fall and Beckham Custom Jewelry will open in July, according to a news release.

“Our vision for The District has always been for it to be a culinary and retail destination, and the announcement of these two additions reinforces that vision,” Hines said.

Fine and Dandy will be opened by Jackson native Ray-Scott Miller and will be in the heart of the District, with outdoor patio seating adjacent to the common green space,

The menu will include a lighter take on American classics including burgers, snacks and cocktails.

It will be across the green from the Cantina Laredo, an upscale Mexican cuisine eatery.

“Fine and Dandy introduces a fresh approach to Southern hospitality that will be evident in the restaurant’s food and service, but also in the modern yet comfortable dining space, thoughtfully designed to deliver an experience perfect for sharing time with family or drinks with friends,” the release said.

Beckham Custom Jewelry Co. will soon relocate to a “visually stunning” space, including a showroom, work studio and two consultation rooms “with an overall more urban, gallery-like aesthetic.”

Beckham designs, manufactures, repairs and services all types of jewelry. Owner and designer Brian Beckham started the business in 2013, finding quick success with his relationship-based approach to doing business and artistic, completely custom approach to jewelry.

“I first heard about The District back in 2008 and I knew it’s where I wanted to be,” Beckham said. “We’ve had a wonderful experience in our current location, but it’s always been our intention to move the business to The District.”

These businesses join a lineup that includes BankPlus, Origin Bank, Results Physiotherapy. Previously announced, Orange Theory Fitness and Freshii, are completing their tenant build-out plans and permit, and expect to commence construction in the next few weeks.

Other developments in The District at Eastover are the One Eastover Center office building, the Residence Inn by Marriott, The BankPlus Building and The District Lofts. Residents have recently started moving into the Lofts.