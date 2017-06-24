USM’s Graham Named Chairman of Governor’s Ocean Task Force

University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Ocean Science and Technology Director Monty Graham was recently named chairman of the newly formed Ocean Task Force by Gov. Phil Bryant.

The task force, which is modeled after Task Force Ocean developed by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson, will provide a master plan identifying attractors, partnerships, missing elements, research and training as state, federal and private resources become available. The task force will also provide recommendations on how Mississippi can create necessary training to develop a local workforce to support the unmanned maritime systems industry.