Watkins & Eager opens Hattiesburg office

Watkins & Eager PLLC has announced it has opened an office in Hattiesburg. J. Robert Ramsay, a prominent member of the Hattiesburg legal community since 1975, has joined the firm as a partner. Bob’s practice has been dedicated to hospital, physician, and pharmaceutical healthcare defense for over 40 years. “Our new partner has built his practice with a commitment to high quality client service and legal excellence, both core values for Watkins & Eager,” said Managing Partner James J. Crongeyer, Jr. “We look forward to serving clients from our new location in Hattiesburg.”