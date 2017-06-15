E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Watkins & Eager opens Hattiesburg office

June 15, 2017

 

Watkins & Eager PLLC has announced it has opened an office in Hattiesburg.  J. Robert Ramsay, a prominent member of the Hattiesburg legal community since 1975, has joined the firm as a partner.  Bob’s practice has been dedicated to hospital, physician, and pharmaceutical healthcare defense for over 40 years. “Our new partner has built his practice with a commitment to high quality client service and legal excellence, both core values for Watkins & Eager,” said Managing Partner James J. Crongeyer, Jr.  “We look forward to serving clients from our new location in Hattiesburg.”

 

