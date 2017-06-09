‘Y’all Vote’ website earns international recognition

Mississippi’s new online voter information center, Y’all Vote, has been internationally recognized by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts’ 23rd Annual Communicator Awards. The website earned Awards of Distinction in the Features, Visual Appeal, and Function categories.

Launched in September 2016, Y’all Vote provides citizens with a host of election information including first-time voter registration applications, military and overseas voting procedures, and an explanation of Mississippi’s voter photo ID requirement. County election officials’ contact information and a polling place locator are also located on the website.

Y’all Vote’s key feature allows Mississippi registered voters who have moved within the state since the last election or changed their name as it appears on their voter registration to update their information online. The website has garnered more 30,000 hits, and 1,077 citizens have changed their voter registration information on Y’all Vote since its inception.