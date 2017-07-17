Nissan supplier to invest $16.3 million, create 98 jobs

MBJ staff

Calsonic Kansei announced on Monday a $16.3 million corporate expansion in Madison, which will create 98 jobs.

A supplier to Nissan’s Canton automotive assembly plant, Calsonic Kansei said in a release that the company employs more than 500 at the Nissan location.

The company said new workers will make an average of $52,000 annually.

Calsonic is leasing and refitting a former warehouse in the Madison County Economic Development Authority’s Central Mississippi Industrial Center in Gluckstadt.

“Manufacturing began in May and we have plans to increase the volume shipping from this site over the next year,” Calsonic Kansei North America Vice President Nancy Rice said in the release. Phase 2 expected to be completed in 2018.

The Mississippi Development Authority provided a $600,000 grant towardbuilding and infrastructure improvements, according to MDA spokeswoman Tammy Craft. Madison County Economic Development Authority provided $60,000 in assistance, Craft said.

Madison County is granting property tax breaks projected at $460,000 over 10 years, and on inventory projected at $256,000. Entergy Corp. provided unspecified assistance.

Craft said the company could qualify for a state incentive program that rebates a portion of worker income taxes to the company.