Mississippi's Must Reads
Adkerson School of Accountancy earns national reaccreditation

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Education, Law & Accounting, Newsmakers July 6, 2017

Mississippi State University’s Richard C. Adkerson School of Accountancy has been reaccredited for another five years by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

MSU is among 186 institutions around the world that hold accreditation for both its accounting program and business school. AASCB accreditation is the highest marker of excellence in business education. The accreditation standards require quality in management, innovation, learning, teaching and professional engagement.

Housed in MSU’s College of Business, the Adkerson School of Accountancy graduates approximately 100 bachelor’s degree candidates and 35-40 master’s degree candidates every year.

