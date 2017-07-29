Alan Hargett elected to Mississippi Bankers Association Board of Directors

Alan Hargett of Indianola has been elected to a 3-year term on the Mississippi Bankers Association Board of Directors.

Hargett is executive vice president and chief credit officer of Planters Bank & Trust Company in Indianola. He has 28 years of banking experience, all with Planters Bank & Trust Company. Hargett earned a bachelor of business administration degree in banking and finance from Mississippi State University. He is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking, Graduate School of Banking at LSU, Southeastern School of Commercial Lending and the Southeastern School of Advanced Commercial Lending. Hargett previously served on the MBA Lending Committee (past chairman), Agriculture Committee and the Mississippi Young Bankers Executive Council. He is on the American Bankers Association’s Agricultural Committee.

Hargett is a past president and foundation chairman for the Indianola Rotary Club, secretary of the Indianola Youth Athletic Association, past treasurer and executive board member of the Indianola Educational Foundation, past treasurer of the Indianola Youth Baseball Association, and past treasurer of the Indianola Country Club. Hargett is also a member of First Baptist Church, where he is a deacon and on the budget and finance committee.

Hargett and his wife, the former Leigh Mabry of Meridian, have two sons.