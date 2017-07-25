Arty Finkelberg named to Financial Times Top 400 list

Arty Finkelberg, CFA, CFP, Senior Vice President – Investments, of Raymond James & Associates, was recently named to the 2017 edition of Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisers.

The list draws from 38 states, plus the District of Columbia, and is what the publication described as the “very best professionals at traditional US broker-dealers.”

Finkelberg, also honored by Financial Times in 2015, was one of only two financial advisors from Mississippi recognized this year.

Finkelberg, who manages more than $430 million in client assets, offers investment management and retirement planning services.