Atmos to buy natural gas system from Mississippi town

Atmos Energy Corp. will buy a Mississippi town’s natural gas system.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted Thursday to approve Atmos’ purchase from the Madison County town of Flora for $602,000. Rates and service will not change on the system, which has 1,300 customers in Madison and Hinds counties.

Atmos and its predecessor have been leasing and operating Flora’s natural gas system since 1987, paying about $40,000 a year in lease fees.

The town agreed to sell the system to Atmos in December.

Based in Dallas, Atmos has about 255,000 customers in Mississippi and about 3.2 million nationwide.