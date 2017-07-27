Board of Cosmetology Hires New Executive Director

The Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology has hired Sharon B. Clark as its Executive Director.

Clark will lead the agency using her experience in both state government and the private sector. With over 25 years of experience, Clark’s career includes involvement in finance management, policy and program administration. Prior to joining the state board, Clark was a Business Systems Analyst and Central Training Administrator with Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration – Mississippi Management and Reporting Systems.

The Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology regulates the instruction and practice of cosmetology and related professions. The Board serves over 30,000 licensees in the state.