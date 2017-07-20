Business park still growing after 20 years

For two decades Seaway Business Park in Gulfport has leased commercial office and warehouse space to a growing number of tenants in an expanded footprint. The developers currently are working with a major tenant to introduce its new business concept to the Mississippi Coast.

Owner and developer Steve Goldin, said the thriving family-owned business opened in 1997 with 12,000 square feet of warehouse space, with Fastenal as its original tenant. Office and warehouse space has grown to more than 150,000 square feet in three locations – two on Seaway Road and one near downtown Gulfport.

Goldin is working with the American Automobile Association to build a service center that will serve local members with automotive services. The membership organization is best known for its emergency roadside assistance.

“Now when you call AAA, a local towing company helps with flat tires or a dead battery.” said Goldin. When the new service center is constructed, the services will be provided by employees of AAA.

From the beginning, the Goldins wanted Seaway Business Park to accommodate various business types in a common setting. Key to their success has been the central location close to all of the converging thoroughfares in the Gulfport/Biloxi area. That includes Interstate 10 and U.S. 90 for east-west traffic and U.S. 49’s north-south route.

“Dad and other (developers) saw a need for a warehouse central to everything,” said Michael Goldin, Seaway Development Co.’s legal counsel. “Location is the reason we put up the warehouse in the beginning. We hear it over and over from people who come back to develop with us.”

Said Steve Goldin, “Our biggest asset is location.”

Tenants include Sherwin-Williams, RJ Young, Siemens, Primerica and Rotech Healthcare.

The Goldins are developing final plans for AAA’s new 3,000-square-foot facility on a .5-acre parcel.

“Once we get the OK on their floor plan, we will start construction right away,” said Steve Goldin.

He said AAA will hire 10 to 12 employees and spend $500,000 on tow trucks alone.

“It’s quite an investment on our part as well as AAA,” said Michael Goldin. “They are committing to this area.”

The new AAA project is the latest expansion activity at the business park, Steve Goldin said. Sherwin-Williams grew from 3,000 square feet to 12,000 in the last few years and Fastenal, their original tenant, is gearing up for another remodeling.

“Once they get here, they don’t want to leave,” Steve Goldin said of tenants. “We take pride in that.”

The Goldins maintain a strong relationship with their tenants, starting from their first one, and recognize the importance of each tenant to their success. “Fastenal got us to where we are today,” said Steve Goldin.