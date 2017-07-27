CPRAM selects Board of Directors

The College of Public Relations Association of Mississippi (CPRAM) recently elected its board of directors for 2017-2018. They are, front row, from left: Steve Diffey of Holmes Community College, scholarship chair; Tracy Duncan of Hinds Community College, junior institutions representative; Mary Margaret Busby of Holmes, president; LaJuan Tallo of Northwest Mississippi Community College, secretary; Maxine Greenleaf of Mississippi Valley State University, vice president; Jenny Tate of the University of Southern Mississippi, past president. Back row: Kathy McAdams of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, junior institutions representative; Donna Thomas of Itawamba Community College, treasurer; Maria McLeod of East Central Community College, hospitality chair; Phillip Smith of Mississippi State University, senior institutions representative and Barin von Foregger of Holmes, junior institutions representative. Not pictured: Caron Blanton, APR, of Institutions of Higher Learning, government agencies representative; Kell Smith of Mississippi Community College Board, government agencies representative; Melissa Love of Delta State University, senior institutions representative and Sophie Wolf of Millsaps College, senior institutions representative. CPRAM is a consortium of public relations professionals employed at Mississippi’s public and private colleges and universities. (Photo courtesy of CPRAM)