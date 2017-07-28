Danny Whalen elected to Mississippi Bankers Association Board of Directors

Danny Whalen of Cleveland has been elected to a 3-year term on the Mississippi Bankers Association Board of Directors.

Whalen is president and chief executive officer of Cleveland State Bank. He has 32 years of banking experience, 22 years with Cleveland State Bank, seven years with Sunburst Bank and three years with Deposit Guaranty National Bank. Whalen earned a bachelor of business administration degree in banking and finance from Mississippi State University. He is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. His MBA involvement includes servings on the association’s Legislative Committee.

Whalen is on the board of trustees for Bolivar Medical Center, board of directors for Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce, and board of directors (treasurer) for Cleveland-Bolivar United Way. He is a past president of Cleveland Rotary Club and past president of the board of trustees for Presbyterian Day School in Cleveland. Whalen is a member of First Baptist Church, where he serves as Deacon.

Whalen, a native of Coldwater, is married to the former Tammy Edmonds of Ackerman.