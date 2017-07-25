Dr. Tyrone Jackson named Vice President of Student Services at Hinds CC Raymond Campus

Hinds Community College has named Dr. Tyrone Jackson as Vice President of Student Services and Dean of Students for the Raymond Campus.

Jackson, of Clinton, has held the title of Associate Vice President/Dean of Students for the Raymond Campus since August 2013. He is also the Title IX coordinator for the Hinds district. Prior to his work at Hinds, the Rosedale native spent two years at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, as dean of students for the Jefferson Davis Campus.

He is a graduate of Delta State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree, Master’s of Education degree and Doctor of Education degree.

Jackson said he is honored by the opportunity by Hinds President Dr. Clyde Muse to expand the scope of student services in the president’s cabinet.

In his new role, Jackson will report directly to Hinds President Dr. Clyde Muse.