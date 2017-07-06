E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation in Meridian recently presented its June Ambassadors of the Month awards. Winners were, from left, Casey Hendricks, The Montgomery Institute, first place; Mary Atterberry, Rush Health Systems, second place; Natalie Scarbrough, Winstead Realty, red ticket drawing winner; and Heather Woodall, MSU Career Center, third place. (Courtesy of EMBDC)

EMBDC recognizes June Ambassadors of the Month

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Newsmakers July 6, 2017

