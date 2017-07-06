EMBDC recognizes June Ambassadors of the Month

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation in Meridian recently presented its June Ambassadors of the Month awards. Winners were, from left, Casey Hendricks, The Montgomery Institute, first place; Mary Atterberry, Rush Health Systems, second place; Natalie Scarbrough, Winstead Realty, red ticket drawing winner; and Heather Woodall, MSU Career Center, third place. (Courtesy of EMBDC)

