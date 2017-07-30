Eva Laughter receives aquatic therapy certification

Eva Laughter, DPT, a physical therapist at St. Dominic’s Outpatient Rehabilitation and Hand Management Center, recently became a certified aquatic therapist. The certification was awarded by the American Physical Therapy Association and demonstrates clinical competency in aquatic physical therapy for all types of patients.

Laughter obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Indiana University, followed by a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Northwestern University in the spring of 2015. Eva moved to Jackson and joined the inpatient rehab team at St. Dominic’s in September of 2015. She then transferred to outpatient rehab in 2016 to pursue her career as an aquatic therapist.

Eva currently leads the aquatics program at St. Dominic’s Outpatient Rehabilitation, coordinating individualized patient care with other orthopedic, neurologic, and pediatric therapists.