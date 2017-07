David Raines, chef, owner and operator of The Flora Butcher in Flora, has promoted Matthew Groll to director of charcuterie and meat fabrication. Groll joined The Flora Butcher in 2016 after a tenure as meat cutter with Whole Foods in New Orleans and Fresh Market in Ridgeland.

The Flora Butcher opened in 2016, offering above-prime wet-aged and dry-aged Japanese Wagyu beef, all raised by Raines’ family in Monroe, La.