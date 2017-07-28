Gee Gee Patridge elected to Mississippi Bankers Association Board of Directors

Gee Gee Patridge of Madison has been elected to a 3-year term on the Mississippi Bankers Association Board of Directors.

Patridge is senior executive officer and chief operations officer for BankPlus, Ridgeland. She has 34 years of banking experience, all with BankPlus. Patridge earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Mississippi State University. She is a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking.

Patridge previously was on the MBA Legislative Committee and was chairman of the Women in Banking Conference. She is a trustee for the Mississippi School of Banking.

Patridge serves on the Mississippi State University College of Business Executive Advisory Council and the Lake Caroline Advisory Council. She previously was on the Jackson State University’s Women’s Council for Philanthropy and as board member at Pillow Academy.

Patridge resides in Madison and is married to Jimmy Patridge.