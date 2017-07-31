E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Gigi Turner Awarded Top Honor for Excellence in Art Education

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Education, Newsmakers July 31, 2017

Gigi Turner

The Mississippi Alliance for Arts Education (MAAE) honored Gigi Turner, chair and associate professor of Belhaven’s Graphic Design Department, with the 2017 Excellence in Higher Education Award.

Turner received her B.F.A. in Graphic Design from The University of Southern Mississippi, and has more than two decades of experience as a professional designer. She serves on the advising board for Madison County Technical Center and is involved in work with the Jackson Disrict 7 chapter of the American Advertising Federation. She is in the progress of completing her M.F.A. in graphic design.

