Habitat House Built in Memory of Earle F. Jones, Jr.

Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area recently dedicated a house in memory of Earle F. Jones, Jr., a business and community leader who died in 2013 at 86. Jones co-founded MMI Hotel Group and Dining Systems and served on the boards of Jackson Public Schools, the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson, Millsaps College, and several arts organizations. He also was a commissioner of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority and a supporter of Habitat for Humanity. Dedication participants included, front, Perryn Rose Jones; back row, from left, Parker H. Jones, Merrill McKewen, Rebecca Jones, Nick Jones, Irene Jones, and Lisa Marrero, the new Habitat homeowner, and her daughter Londyn. (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area)