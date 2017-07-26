E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood asks for voter support from the audience at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Wednesday, July 29, 2015. The fair is a traditional gathering place for politicians, area residents, business leaders, voters and families. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Hood and Reeves speaking at ‘Mississippi’s Giant Houseparty’

Posted by: Associated Press in Govt/Politics, NEWS July 26, 2017

Two of the top statewide elected officials are speaking at the Neshoba County Fair, a get-together known as Mississippi’s Giant Houseparty.

Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves are making back-to-back speeches Wednesday on the fairgrounds south of Philadelphia.

Reeves is expected to talk about tax cuts and say Republicans have pulled the state budget into better shape.

Hood usually uses his speeches at the fair to condemn corporate greed and talk about protecting children from online predators.

Reeves and Hood are widely seen as possible contenders for governor in 2019. But, neither is likely to make a formal announcement of candidacy at the fair.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant is limited to two terms and can’t run again. He speaks at the fair Thursday.

