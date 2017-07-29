Hughes to serve on Mississippi Young Bankers Council

Pearl banker Brian Hughes has been elected to the Executive Council of the Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.

MYB conducts programs around the state on personal finance and also promotes banker leadership development and involvement in industry affairs. Hughes will coordinate the efforts of the MYB County Chairmen in his area and work to promote the MBA’s “A Banker in Every Classroom” project and other financial literacy programs in area schools.

Hughes is vice president for PriorityOne Bank in Pearl. He has been with the PriorityOne Bank for over four years. Hughes earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s of business administration degree from Liberty University. Hughes also is a Captain in the U.S. Air Force.

Hughes is treasurer of Veteran of Foreign Wars post 6809, Rankin County board member for the Selective Service board, board member for Pearl Chamber of Commerce, and board member for Pearl Kiwanis Club.

Hughes is originally from McComb, and lives in Brandon.