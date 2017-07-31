Jackson Prep Hires Jina Smith as New Chief of Staff

Jackson Preparatory School in Flowood has hire Jina Smith as Chief of Staff for Interim Head of School Denny Britt. She will continue that role when a permanent Head of School has been named. Among her many responsibilities will be overseeing the day to day operations of the Head of School’s office, performing administrative duties for Prep’s leadership team, and managing the Head of School’s calendar.

Smith joins Prep from a long career in the retail industry with Hudson’s Bay Company, formerly McRae’s / Saks Incorporated. During her 32 years with Hudson’s Bay Company, she held various Administrative Assistant and Human Resources roles. She served most recently as Senior Manager, Human Resources – Compliance. Smith is a native of Pearl. She and her family are residents of Flowood.