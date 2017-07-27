Jerry Host elected Chairman of Mississippi Bankers Association

Jerry Host, president and chief executive officer of Jackson-based Trustmark Corporation and Trustmark National Bank, has been elected Chairman of the Mississippi Bankers Association.

As Chairman, Host will chair the MBA Board of Directors. MBA’s membership includes commercial banks and savings institutions operating in Mississippi, and the association’s members hold over 95 percent of bank deposits in the state.

Host has over 40 years of experience in the banking industry, joining Trustmark in 1984. During his tenure, he has served many roles including chief operating officer, executive vice president and chief financial officer, chairman of the board of Trustmark Financial Services, Inc., executive vice president of the company’s consumer services group and chief investment officer. Prior to joining Trustmark, Host was employed by the First National Bank of Mobile, Alabama.

He received his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of South Alabama. Host graduated from the National School of Financial & Funds Management at the University of Illinois, and the Graduate School of Financial & Funds Management at the University of Oklahoma. He is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU, and the Center for Creative Leadership, Greensboro, North Carolina.

Host was previously Mississippi Bankers Association’s Treasurer and Vice Chairman, and completed a three-year term on the MBA Board of Directors, including one year on the MBA Executive Committee. He also served as a member of the MBA Legislative Committee. Host’s industry involvement includes service on the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, where he also is Chair of the Audit and Operational Risk Committee. Prior to his service in Atlanta, Host was a director for the New Orleans Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank. He also has represented Mississippi as a member of the American Bankers Association’s Government Relations Council Administrative Committee.

Host is on the executive committee for Gov. Phil Bryant’s Mississippi Works initiative. He is past chairman of the Board of Governors of the Mississippi Economic Council and remains on the MEC executive committee. He serves as a director and member of the executive committee for the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership Board. He is past chairman of Pulse-EFT Association/Discover Financial Services. Host also served as chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Museum of Art, and is a former member of the Museum’s executive committee. He is Co-Chair for the American Cancer Society’s Mississippi Hope Lodge Capital Campaign and is involved in numerous nonprofit organizations throughout the community.

Host is married to the former Olivia Brown and they have two grown children.