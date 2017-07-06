Jones returns to USM, helps students get on track in job search

Paige Jones, a 2014 University of Southern Mississippi graduate and former track star, recently joined Southern Miss Career Services as its job location and development coordinator. Her responsibilities include helping students find off-campus part-time jobs, assisting with resumes/cover letters, budget management and planning part-time jobs fairs, among other duties.

The Pass Christian native worked with AmeriCorps for two years in Buffalo and New Orleans before joining the USM staff.

Jones majored in mass communications and journalism with an emphasis in public relations. She was named Female Athlete of the Year as a senior, served on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and pledged the Iota Kappa Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.