justisayin takes a look at Freeze and Ole Miss

This week, Ford Williams highlights the unexpected resignation of Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze.

Ford’s cartoon series, #justsayin, is in its second year of publication. The irregular and slightly irreverent cartoon series reflects the world views of a Generation Z cartoonist. In the series, Ford has caricatured Obama, Hillary, Trump, Dak, Lil’ Wayne, Samsung, Gov. Bryant, HB 1523, Ole Miss, and the Neshoba County Fair.

Ford is a sophomore at the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) in Savannah, Georgia, and a 2016 honors graduate of Jackson Academy where he was named Most Talented and selected to the Hall of Fame.