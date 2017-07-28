Kilduff to serve on Mississippi Young Bankers Council

Ocean Springs banker William C. “Bill” Kilduff has been elected to the Executive Council of the Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.

MYB conducts programs around the state on personal finance and also promotes banker leadership development and involvement in industry affairs. Kilduff will coordinate the efforts of the MYB County Chairmen in his area and work to promote the MBA’s “A Banker in Every Classroom” project and other financial literacy programs in area schools. These programs bring bankers into schools to teach students about banking and personal finance issues.

Kilduff is executive vice president of Community Bank, Coast, in Ocean Springs. He has been with Community Bank, Coast, for 10 years. Kilduff earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration in banking and finance from the University of Mississippi. He is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

Kilduff is on the board of directors for the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce. He is an ambassador for the Miss Gulf Coast Resort Classic, as a member of Treasure Oaks Country Club and as a member of the Ocean Springs Yacht Club.

Kilduff and his wife, Jaclyn, reside in Ocean Springs.