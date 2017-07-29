King to serve on Mississippi Young Bankers Council

Holly Springs banker Jeffrey King has been elected to the Executive Council of the Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.

MYB conducts programs around the state on personal finance and also promotes banker leadership development and involvement in industry affairs. King will coordinate the efforts of the MYB County Chairmen in his area and work to promote the MBA’s “A Banker in Every Classroom” project and other financial literacy programs in area schools. These programs bring bankers into schools to teach students about banking and personal finance issues.

King serves as assistant vice president for Bank of Holly Springs in Holly Springs. He has been with the Bank of Holly Springs for ten years. King earned his bachelor’s of business administration degree in accounting from Mississippi State University and a master’s degree of divinity from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary.

Active in his community, King is a member of the Kate Freeman Clark Art Council, Byhalia Chamber of Commerce and Desoto Hills Baptist Church.

King and his wife, Rosie, have two children, Silas and Piper, and reside in Nesbit.