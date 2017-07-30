Magnolia State Bank’s McClellan recognized for forty years in the banking industry

Mike McClellan, Magnolia State Bank’s senior vice president, was recently inducted into the Mississippi Bankers Association Forty Year Club in recognition of his forty years of professional banking achievement in Mississippi.

McClellan began his banking career in 1977 as branch manager of the Heidelberg location of Jasper County Bank, now known as Magnolia State Bank. After numerous promotions through the years, he currently is Senior Vice President and a member of the board of directors.

McClellan graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1966 with a degree in Secondary Education with an emphasis on Physical Education and Recreation. McClellan taught at several high schools across the region from 1966-1974 and was a Pharmaceutical Representative from 1974 until joining Jasper County Bank. He has been inducted into both the Jones County Junior College and Mississippi Junior College Hall of Fame. He has served on the JCJC Board of Trustees for 25 years, six of which he served as President of the Board. In 2015 JCJC named a building in his honor as McClellan Hall. McClellan currently serves as a member of the University of Southern Mississippi M-Club Alumni Association as President-elect.

McClellan and his wife of 51 years live in Hattiesburg.