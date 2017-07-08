MBJ wins General Excellence, 14 awards in MPA newspaper contest

The Mississippi Business Journal won 14 awards, including six first place awards and finished first in General Excellence Saturday at the Mississippi Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in Biloxi.

The MBJ competed in the Weekly Division F category along with other small weeklies in the MPA contest. Contest entries were from newspapers in Mississippi for work published in 2016. It was the fifth time in the last nine years the MBJ has brought home the General Excellence award.

“We’re honored by this recognition,” said MBJ editor Ross Reily. “Considering the excellent competition in our division, our small staff size and our niche status as the state’s only business weekly, these awards are very gratifying.”

Staff writer Jack Weatherly won a first place for planned series of stories on Looking South for Trade With Cuba, in which the judges commented, “And to think what our relations were with Cuba just a few short years ago. Very informative series that will ease the minds of many who have worried about US/Cuba relations for so long.”.

Editor Ross Reily won first place for Best Editorial Page for the sixth time in nine years as the judges noted,”The graphics used on the pages made it inviting to read and broke up the gray. The editorials show diversity in viewpoint.” Meanwhile, senior editor and researcher Frank Brown took home first place awards for Special Section for NEXT Magazine, in which the judges commented, “Section shows one of the best compilations about what high school seniors need to know before going off to college. Headlines are accurate and concise. Good design with quality informational graphics. Thorough, bylined copy.”

Brown also won a first place for headline writing.

Production director Tacy Rayburn won a first place for Best Graphic associated with The MBJ’s award for Businesswoman of the Year.

Reily and Rayburn also won a first place for the MBJ website in the APME contest.

Second, third place and honorable mention awards are listed below:

» Second Place — Best General News — Jack Weatherly

» Second Place — Best Investigative Reporting — Ted Carter

» Second Place — Best Planned Series — Jack Weatherly

» Second Place — Best Design — Tacy Rayburn, Frank Brown and Ross Reily

» Third Place — Best Front Page — Ross Reily, Tacy Rayburn and Frank Brown

» Third Place — Best Headline — Frank Brown

» Third Place — Best General News — Jack Weatherly

» Third Place — Best Spot News — Ted Carter