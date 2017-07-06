Medley & Brown named to 2017 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers

Medley & Brown has been named to the 2017 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S.

This is the fourth annual FT 300 list, produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the FT that provides business intelligence on the investment management industry.

RIA firms applied for consideration, having met a minimum set of criteria. Applicants were then graded on various factors, including: assets under management (AUM); AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm’s advisers; and online accessibility. There are no fees or other considerations required of RIAs that apply for the FT 300.