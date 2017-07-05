E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Months later, no decision on Mississippi online tax plan

Posted by: Associated Press in Govt/Politics, NEWS, Technology July 5, 2017

Months after Mississippi’s top tax official proposed requiring large online sellers to collect taxes on internet sales, he still hasn’t enacted the rule.

Kathy Waterbury, a spokeswoman for Revenue Commissioner Herb Frierson, said Wednesday that Frierson is still considering the proposal.

Frierson has acknowledged the rule would directly challenge U.S. Supreme Court rulings forbidding states from requiring tax collections by companies without in-state locations. He has said the move aims to spark court reconsideration of past rulings.

The rule could have been enacted as early as March, following a February hearing where opponents questioned whether Frierson had the power to make a rule contradicting federal law.

On Feb. 1, Amazon.com started collecting use taxes voluntarily in Mississippi, an amount that could be worth $15 million to $30 million a year.

2 comments

  1. Richard Tubertini
    July 8, 2017 at 10:21 am

    This is the second article I’ve read that reported that Amazon has voluntarily begun collecting “use taxes.” I’ve recently made several purchases on Amazon and no taxes have been collected. What are “use taxes”?

    Reply

