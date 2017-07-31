MSU Alumni Association announces new national officers

Mississippi State University Alumni Association has selected new leaders of the national board of directors for a two-year term for fiscal years 2017-2019.

The incoming national officers include Brad M. Reeves of Jackson as president; Sherri Carr Bevis of Gulfport as vice president; and Jerry L. Toney of Starkville as treasurer. Ronald E. Black of Meridian continues on the board as immediate former national president.

Reeves assumes the office following a two-year term as vice president. He has held a national board seat since 2010. Reeves graduated from MSU in 2002 with a degree in management and construction of land development and later earned a law degree at the University of Mississippi. He is a partner at the law firm of Randall, Segrest, Weeks, Reeves and Sones PLLC. He remains active with the Central Mississippi alumni chapter, where he has served as president, among other roles.

Bevis earned a communication degree from MSU in 1986. She currently serves as the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office as Assistant Secretary of State for External Marketing. With MSU, Bevis most recently served the association’s national board as South 3 Region Director and remains active with the Mississippi Gulf Coast chapter. She has also been president of the Hancock County alumni chapter and treasurer for the Washington, D.C., alumni chapter.

Toney is a 1996 graduate with a degree in real estate, mortgage finance and economics. He is president of Cadence Bank for Mississippi and a senior financial consultant for the bank’s wealth services division. A former MSU Alumni Association national president, his service on the national board spans 14 years. He also has served as president of the Oktibbeha County alumni chapter.

Black, a 1980 marketing graduate, is director of human resources for Southern Pipe and Supply Company Inc. For MSU, he has been on the association’s executive committee for seven years. Along with a just-ended two-year stint as national president, Black earlier served two-year stints as first national vice president and national second vice president. For a time, he was South 1 Region director. Black remains active in the association’s Lauderdale County chapter.